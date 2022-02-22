Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

