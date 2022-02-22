Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

