Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.22 and traded as low as C$4.15. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 247,079 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDI shares. increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.59 million and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

