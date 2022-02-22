Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $138,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,562. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $657.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

