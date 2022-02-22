Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.460-$-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $597 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.54 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

BILL traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $222.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.30. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,253 shares of company stock valued at $71,996,906. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 51.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

