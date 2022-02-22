Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,480 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

