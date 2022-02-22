Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,480 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

