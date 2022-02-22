Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Shares of BHE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $896.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.