Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.43 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

