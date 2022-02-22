Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.10 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Beam has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $31.46 million and $6.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,245,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

