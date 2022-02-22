Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 663,871 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 486,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 9,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,282. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

