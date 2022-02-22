Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

