Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

ROP opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

