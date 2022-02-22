Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $396,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

