Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $268.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

