Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.