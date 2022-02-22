Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE PGR opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

