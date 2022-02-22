BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.581-$2.707 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.79 billion-$19.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

