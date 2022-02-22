Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.23.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

