Barclays Trims Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Target Price to $16.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OEC. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

