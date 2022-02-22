Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 68 ($0.92) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.11).
Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.09).
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.