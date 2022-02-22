Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 68 ($0.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.11).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.09).

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 76,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.20 ($67,650.21). Also, insider David Gosnell purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £204,600 ($278,253.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 416,528 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,320.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

