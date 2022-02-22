Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,640 shares of company stock worth $237,961. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

