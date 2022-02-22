Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $194.71.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $89,459. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

