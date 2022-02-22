Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $194.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $89,459. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

