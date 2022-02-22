Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.47.
About Ballantyne Strong
