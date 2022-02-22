Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $316,721.22 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $316,721.22 and $18,562.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

