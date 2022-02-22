aWSB Trading Down 10% This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, aWSB has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.36 or 0.00077909 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $179,452.26 and approximately $7,290.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

