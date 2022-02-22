Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.