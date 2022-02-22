Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.