AutoZone (AZO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $107 EPS for the current fiscal year and $119 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZO stock opened at $1,920.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,997.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,822.09. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

