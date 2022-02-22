Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 8.9%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 167,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,527,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

