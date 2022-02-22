Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells C$36,719.81 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.26. 1,578,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,859. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

