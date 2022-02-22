Atria Investments LLC Sells 296 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.13 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

