Atria Investments LLC Buys 56,274 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,611.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,659,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.