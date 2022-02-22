Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

