Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

