ATN International (ATNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATNI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

