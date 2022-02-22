ATN International (ATNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $52.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.
ATNI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
