Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.74.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,348 shares of company stock worth $6,123,560 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

