Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.28% of Atkore worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atkore by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 39.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 100,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $2,574,623. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

