Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
NYSE:ATTO opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
