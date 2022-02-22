Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

