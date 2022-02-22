AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 145.30 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.98) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,104.49 ($123.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,571.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,570.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,605.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($142.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($136.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.