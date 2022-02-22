AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.99 on March 28th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

AZN opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

