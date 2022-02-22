AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.99 on March 28th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.
AZN opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
