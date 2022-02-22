AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £105 ($142.80) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a £100 ($136.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,100 ($123.76) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,570.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,570.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,605.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.