Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Trading Down 21.5% This Week (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (CURRENCY:IBFK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market capitalization of $633,302.36 and $13,345.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.62 or 0.06878204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.01 or 1.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049625 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

