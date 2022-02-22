ASM International NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASM International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.69 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $329.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.28. ASM International has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

