Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $61,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

