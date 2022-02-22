Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.84 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

