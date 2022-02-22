Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.440-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.74. 584,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,379. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.53. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

