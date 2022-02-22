Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.