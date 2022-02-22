Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,235,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $457,796,000 after acquiring an additional 429,748 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 32,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $158.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

