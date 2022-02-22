APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

APA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

Get APA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,224 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of APA by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 732,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of APA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,170,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.