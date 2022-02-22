AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Down 2%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 162,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.